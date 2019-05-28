<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa State House of Assembly, yesterday approved the request by the outgoing governor, Tanko Al-Makura for the creation of 12 additional Chiefdoms to accommodate the fourth class chiefs in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdulllahi, announced this after deliberating on the governor’s request during the House proceedings in Lafia.

It will be recalled that the House had earlier this year passed the 2019 Local Government amended bill into law to empower the state governor to create fourth class traditional chiefdoms in the state.

According to Abdullahi, the approval was to give various communities agitating for chiefdoms and other benefiting communities a sense of belonging.

He explained that Kodape chiefdom is to be created out of Karu, Laminga out of Nasarawa Emirate, Ashige out of Assakio chiefdom.

“Others according to the lawmaker are Yelwa, Agaza, Kwara, Tudun Wada, Dari to be created out of Toto, Keana, Kadarko, Karu and Kokona chiefdoms respectively. Amba, Iggah, Sabon-Gari, Kanje Chiefdoms are to be created out of Kokona, Eggon Eholo, Keffi and Awe chiefdoms respectively”, he said.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Tanko Tunga, APC while reading the governor’s letter said with the creation of the chiefdoms, it would give the benefiting communities a sense of belonging and enable them to contribute their quota to the development of the state at large.

Alhaji Mohammed Okpede, (PDP-Doma North), the Minority Leader of the House seconded the motion.

The House unanimously approved the governor’s request.