The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Nasarawa State Government has allocated about 100 hectares of land for the establishment of its base in Lafia.

NAF’s Spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Daramola said the Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Al-Makura, announced the donation during his visit to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, in his Office at Headquarters NAF.

Al-Malkura during the visit said that he was at HQ NAF as a follow up to the various visits made by the CAS to Nasarawa State at the time the State was beset with security challenges.

He recalled how the visit by the CAS, as well as visits by heads of other security agencies, had ensured the restoration of peace and stability to Nasarawa and neighbouring states.

He remarked that the NAF and the state had agreed on the need to establish NAF bases in Nasarawa and three different locations identified in the state.

The governor however advocated that, in the immediate term, a NAF Base could be established close to the new Lafia Cargo Airport, which he said was under construction and at about 80 per cent completion.

He said that the base, if close to the new Airport would enhance security and complement civil flight operations when they commence.

Al–Makura commended the NAF for its efforts in checkmating security challenges in the state and other restive areas in the country,

He said that Nasarawa would continue to provide necessary support to ensure the effective take-off of the NAF base for enhanced security.

Abubakar expressed appreciation to the government and people of Nasarawa for their continued support and collaboration.

He informed the governor that the NAF would continue to build capacity for more effective and efficient operations to enhance the national security architecture by bringing security closer to the people.

He said, the service had established Quick Response Wings (QRWs) at Agatu in Benue and Gembu in Taraba, as well as a Combat Search and Rescue Group at Kerang in Plateau.

Abubakar said that the NAF had also recently established a NAF Detachment, with a helipad and other support facilities, at Birnin Gwari in Kaduna to further boost anti-armed banditry operations in Kaduna and environs.

He emphasised that these units, working in conjunction with other security agencies, were already adding value to the security of the states where they are located.

“The NAF is no longer about Air Power projection alone.

”We have also developed capacity for force protection, which has also enhanced our internal security operations capability in order to better protect Nigeria and Nigerians” he said.

Abubakar expressed delight about the new Lafia Cargo Airport, stating that it would not only serve as an alternate airfield for NAF aircraft but also enhance the operations of the QRW which would soon be activated in the State.

He thanked the governor for the allocation of the land, adding that he would send a team to Nasarawa to determine the requirements for its development.

The CAS said the team would also assess the level of progress of work at the cargo airport.

He commended Al-Makura for his efforts at ensuring security in Nasarawa noting that its proximity to Abuja meant that any insecurity would undoubtedly have an impact on the Federal Capital.