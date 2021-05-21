The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for the mishandling of the current crisis afflicting the nation.

It accused the President of treating Nigerians with disdain by outsourcing his presidential responsibilities to his spokesmen.

According to the association, President Buhari should shake off the inertia of his Presidency and lead the country out of the present chaos it has found itself.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a statement titled “President Buhari, please listen to the voices of reason”, said the President must listen to the several voices of reason calling on him to discharge his presidential responsibilities.

Owoaje said: “There is no country without foundational challenges and growth pangs, the difference however is that while responsible leaders stand up in times of great crisis to rally their countrymen behind a well-articulated common purpose; President Buhari has been perpetually invisible in the public space at this most critical moment in the life of our country. The President’s obvious refusal, or inability, to perform the routine task of addressing Nigerians on urgent issues affecting the citizenry, especially the seemingly intractable insecurity in the country, and the centripetal forces driving its peoples apart, strongly suggests an utter indifference and arrogant disdain towards the citizenry.”

He made reference to the recent resolutions of the southern governors meeting and similar appeals and advices from several eminent Nigerians, and groups, noting that the protracted security challenges has affected many facets of national life, including food production.





According to him the increase in food inflation to 23%, inflation to 18 % and unemployment rate at 33% are recipe for socio-economic disaster.

Owoaje stressed that Buhari must take adequate steps to begin the restructuring of the country along the lines of true federalism.

“We reiterate our support for the idea of restructuring Nigeria with a view to promoting true federalism in relation to both governance and public revenue expenditure as clearly articulated in the Memorandum that we submitted to the National Assembly Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

“Furthermore, we recommend that the President Buhari administration dust up the report of the 2014 National Conference to distil the recommendations that are in tandem which the recommendations submitted in 2018 by the All Progressive Congress (APC) committee on restructuring headed by Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, for possible implementation.

“More importantly, President Buhari should demonstrate leadership and personally engage with Nigerians on the challenges confronting the country, principally on the activities of non-state actors and their vicious grip on the six zones in the country.

“Many Nigerians live in fear and the majority have lost faith in the ability of the government to protect them. President Buhari needs to restore confidence by providing the required presidential leadership. He should listen to the voices of reason, before it is too late.”