



The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Thursday said 836 out of the 13,285 victims rescued from the hold of traffickers were from Delta State.

The Director-General (DG) of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, disclosed this in Warri.

The DG had led some staff of the agency from its headquarters and the Benin Zonal office on a courtesy visit to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

According to the DG, in 2017, three out of the total suspects convicted were from the state.

She said Delta State was currently ranked second in human trafficking, adding that the agency needed to collaborate with all stakeholders, especially the traditional institution to fight the scourge.

Mrs Okah-Donli also said that human trafficking was the second largest illegal-income-generating venture after illegal arms deal.

The DG said no less than 6,000 cases of human trafficking had been reported to the agency since its inception, with 3,600 of the cases investigated.

She said the agency had secured 363 convictions while it had 10 shelters across the country to rehabilitate those rescued from the hold of human traffickers.

According to Mrs Okah-Donli, in September, the agency employed three former victims whom it rescued and sponsored their university education.

The DG said plans were at an advanced stage to introduce the study of human trafficking into the nation’s school curriculum with a view to sensitising young ones to the evils of human trafficking.

She appealed for partnership and support in the provision of shelters as well as donations of rehabilitation materials for victims.

Mrs Okah-Donli also appealed to the traditional ruler to consider a partnership with the agency that would put a stop to “juju” herbalists aiding traffickers to administer oaths on victims.

Responding, Ogiame Ikenwoli gave his assurance that he would partner and support the agency in whatever ways, necessary.

He commended the agency for its fight against human trafficking, saying it was causing people lots of suffering.