The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has empowered and rehabilitated no fewer than 8,000 victims of human trafficking from 2003 to date.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah–Donli, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Okah-Donli said that within the period under review, the agency recorded 352 convictions of traffickers for their various crimes on trafficking.

She stated that in the last 15 years of the establishment of NAPTIP, the agency had processed more than 10,000 reported cases of human trafficking.

According to her, the agency needs to intensify efforts to win the war against human trafficking.

She said that NAPTIP would collaborate with other relevant stakeholders to mark the 2018 World Day against Human Trafficking to bring everyone on board to the fight.

The NAPTIP boss noted that the lined up activities, which would commence from July 25 to 31, to engage top government officials and diplomatic community on the need to redouble efforts in eradicating human trafficking in the country.

She said that the programmes would also sensitise the general public on the scourge of human trafficking globally and in Nigeria.