



The Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah-Donli, has described the 2017 law put in place by the Republic of Ghana, banning the external migration of women especially to the Middle East, as commendable and a course of action that can be adopted for the prevention of young African women from falling prey to human traffickers and cheap labour merchants.

The DG stated this yesterday at the NAPTIP Lagos Zonal Command, during the formal handover to the Ghana High Commission, for safe repatriation.

She said NAPTIP’s preliminary investigations revealed that the ladies, who are between ages 24 and 34 are possible labour migrants, six of whom have previously worked in Kuwait, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia, from whence they returned to Ghana at the expiration of their visas.

Prior to their interception, the women reportedly left Ghana and arrived Nigeria with the aim of boarding an Egypt Air flight to Cairo, then proceed to Kurdistan, Republic of Iraq.

The links to Kurdistan were reportedly made by their Ghanaian Agents who had convinced them of great opportunities in Iraq.

The women were unable to give traceable information about the Nigerian agents who linked them at the airport for further investigation which hindered their possible arrest by NIS.

Also speaking, the representative of the Head, Consular, David Ako Sowah, expressed that the Ghana High Commission’s appreciation for the level of cooperation and good working relationship between the agency and the commission.

He said the interception of the women is in tandem with a law passed by the government of Ghana in 2017 which puts a ban on the external migration of Ghanaian females as part of efforts to protect them from falling victims of human trafficking and other dehumanizing practices prevalent all over the world.