The Junior Chamber International (JCI) in partnership with the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP), yesterday organised a school debate to create awareness on the dangers of child-labour and human-trafficking.

National President of JCI Nigeria, Rasheed Balogun, said the discuss, tagged: ‘GWO Shoaga Secondary Schools Debate,’ was organised to bring to limelight issues affecting young persons.

Balogun noted that it is very important to enlighten students on the negative effects of child-labour and human-trafficking, which is a bad social menace people should stay away from.

He said: “We are confident that this event has provided the platform to discuss very healthy issues around trafficking. We hope that the children would share the discussions with their peers.”

The Director-General, NAPTIP, who was represented by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Mr. Arinze Orakwue, said: “NAPTIP is working with JCI and other organisations to expand the sensitisation programme to other schools across Nigeria. It is paramount to start solving the problem from the scratch”.