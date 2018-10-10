



The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on Wednesday in Benin inaugurated a pilot hospitality business for three victims of human trafficking.

Inaugurating the CJ&P catering services, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, Director-General (DG), NAPTIP said the project was more than just another addition to the hospitality business.

She said the pilot hospitality business was carefully thought of, and it was hoped that it would culminate into a role model for others of its kind to follow.

She said that the agency observed that some beneficiaries of NAPTIP in the past had deviated from their mission, as a result their businesses suffered.

The DG noted that it was in view of this that the Agency thought of the means to ensure the sustainability of its empowerment projects.

“So the concept of partnership between partners to be overseen by NAPTIP was born with the intention of starting small, then expanding in the future”, she said.

She explained that as the Agency empowered the beneficiaries, it was fulfilling its obligation of protecting and assisting victims of human trafficking, while progressively achieving its mandate.

She, therefore, urged the business partners of the outfit to see the project as an opportunity to redress, recover and reintegrate into the society.

She stressed that the Agency was fully committed to the prevention of all forms of human degradation and exploitation through the coordinated use of the Natiin’s crime prevention and law enforcement resources.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okah-Donli also presented a generating set to a victim that was empowered in 2016 with fashion design equipment.

According to her the need to present the generator to her was borne out of the judicious and resourceful way she has handled her empowerment which has multiplied from just a sewing machine to five sewing machines and three apprentice.