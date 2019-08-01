<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Agency for Prohibition of Traffick in Persons (NAPTIP) has urged Nigerians to assist the agency with useful information that could lead to the arrest human trafficking agents.

Commandant of NAPTIP, Mr Dan Atokolo urged volunteers and victims to expose human traffickers declaring them as joy killers.

He spoke during the 2019 World Dat against Human Trafficking, which attracted members of Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) led by its president, Ajibola Abayomi who commended the agency for its pro-activeness.

Atokolo noted that thousands youths lured into several countries through deceits were regretting their actions because their expectations were not met having found out that the realities in those nations were opposite of their expectations.

According him, the event was organised to raise the awareness among Nigerians so that other innocents citizens would not fall victims of human trafficking.

He said the agency was ready to improve the lives of returnees and help them to rediscover their talents through several rehabilitation schemes.

Atokolo said the agency was ready to consolidate on its advocacies at schools, markets, local governments and rural communities to frustrate those profiting from luring the youths abroad to prostitution and other forms of illicit trades.

“Since 2013, NAPTIP had secure 403 convictions at the court against human traffickers. In last one year, out of the 85c convictions recorded, 15 of them were from Lagos State.

“I must add that we were able to bring back a lady trafficked to Oman recently based on tips from the relatives of the victim. We did the same in Libya and Egypt. All these are credits to the Director General of NAPTIP,” he said.

Deputy Director, National Orientation Agency, Lagos, Adetola Adegboyega, stressed the need for parents to discourage their children from traveling illegally.

She also appealed to the youths to look inwardly on how to be innovative to develop the country.

Vice Chairperson, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch Roseline Obakpolor also: “we are here to join our voice to put a stop to human trafficking and we can do that right from our homes.

“You are poor does not be a yardstick for you to give your children to strangers that will export them to anywhere they want because of money,” she stated.