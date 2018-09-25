The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has commended the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) for it contributions toward combating human trafficking in the country.

Ms Julie Okah-Donli, the NAPTIP’s Director-General made the commendation when the agency hosted participants of the 6th INTERPOL Global Conference on a Gala night in Abuja.

Okah-Donli explained that its effort in combating organised crime networks, especially human trafficking could not be over-emphasised, adding that NAPTIP had benefited immensely from the various activities of the INTERPOL.

“We have received credible intelligence that has led to searches, arrests and seizures of all grades; we have participated in conferences and expert group meetings.

“The capacity of NAPTIP manpower has over the years being enhanced by INTERPOL, equipping and repositioning the agency’s officers and men for effective and efficient service delivery.

“The effort also creates a high performance in work ethics in line with international good practices.

“NAPTIP is grateful to the INTERPOL for such laudable initiatives that seek to advance the course of crime fighting and terrorism.

“The initiatives has helped in fighting Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling have been dealt a big blow by INTERPOL’s coordinated crime fighting mechanisms,” she explained.

Okah-Donli said that though much still needed to be done but so far it had been so good in the collaboration.

She said that Human Trafficking was a complex crime that went beyond national borders and required the cooperation of International Police to effectively stem the tide of the menace.

The director-general noted that the 6th Global Conference hosted by Nigeria for the first time, was an opportunity to highlight the importance of a uniform approach to combating this organised crime syndicate.

She added that it was only through coordinated efforts that the perpetrators could be apprehended and the victims protected.

“I want to assure you all that, as a model Anti-Human Trafficking Law Enforcement Agency in Africa and worldwide, NAPTIP is willing to do more.

“We could do more, we want to do more to combat the human trafficking menace and usher in a new era of hope in the society.

“I implore you to please join hands with NAPTIP to eliminate human trafficking,” she said.

Responding, the Secretary General of INTERPOL, Mr Jurgen Stock said that all relevant security agencies must remain united to fight human trafficking and migrant smuggling across the globe.

Stock expressed happiness for the partnership with NAPTIP and Nigerian Police Force in the fight against organised crime.

He urged security agencies to be at alert as new technology can be used to perpetrate organised crimes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants of the conference were drawn from 80 countries and it was the first time to be hosted in Africa.