



The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, has called for effective counter – Trafficking policies and ideas to tackle the manace of human trafficking.

In a statement delivered by Head, Press & Public Relations Unit, Stella Nezan, the DG made this call at Law Enforcement and Intelligence Course 1/2021 of the Defence Intelligence College (DIC) Karu, Abuja.

According to the DG, human trafficking constitutes a major National Security concern that requires new ideas and initiatives to tackle the menace, calling for the establishment of an effective and lasting counter trafficking structures as well as polices that will mitigate the prevalence of human trafficking across the world.

She said ”Graduands must know that Human Trafficking is a major National Security concern as thousands of Nigerians are trafficked on yearly basis. The evolving nature of this ugly and inhuman security challenge underscores the need for new ideas in tackling existing threats posed by Human Trafficking and the establishment of lasting structures to mitigate the menace.

“Therefore, the Law Enforcement and Intelligence Course has been specially organized with the aim of producing NAPTIP staff that are well equipped to perform this all-important task.





“As you go into the field, I expect a high standard of performance from you all and urge you to bring all the training received during this Course to bear. I am confident that the College has provided you with the necessary knowledge and skill to function effectively in whatever capacity you may be deployed to work”, the Director General stated.

NAPTIP boss added, “This course is a vital tool in the quest to produce highly trained NAPTIP personnel capable of delivering on the Agency’s mandate as well as enhancing National Security.

“The Course was borne out of the desire to meet the training needs of the staff of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). I congratulate the commandant and the entire staff of the College for the successful completion of this Course.

“I have no doubt that the aim and objectives of the Course have been successfully achieved. I therefore enjoin you all to strive to update yourselves and improve on the knowledge and skills you have acquired while on the Course. On our own part, we shall continue to collaborate with the college to be the desired level, in line with the NAPTIP’s drive for human capacity development”, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim stated.

Commending the DG, the Commandant of the College, Commodore Mike Greggory Oamen, reiterated the College’s commitment on capacity development of Officers of the Agency and sustained cooperation with the Agency.

The training of the Officers of the Agency is one of the outcomes of the useful engagements and relationship building embarked upon by the Director General since her assumption of duties in December 2020.