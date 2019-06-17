<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Umaru Ebeyan, Nasarawa State Chairman of National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), has called for the introduction of the association in all tertiary institutions in the country.

The chairman made the call in an interview with newsmen in Lafia on Monday.

According to him, the introduction of the association in tertiary institutions would go a long way in tackling social vices and youth restiveness.

“Often times, little issues such as increment in school fees, lack of water and electricity triggered protest by students due to inadequate consultations,’’ he said.

Ebeyan noted that when parents are involved in the management of tertiary institutions, it would also assist in ensuring accreditation of courses.

He urged students to desist from indulging in social vices such as lesbianism, homosexuality, indecent dressing, drug abuse, examination malpractice, cultism, among others.