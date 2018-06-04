The new chairman, Nigerian Association of Patent Medicine Dealers (NAPMED), Lafia branch, Mr Michael Isife, has said that he will set up a task force to sanitize the state against any syrups or tablets containing codeine.

Mr Isife, who stated this Monday while taking over leadership of the association from outgoing acting chairman Mr Kanayo Chukwu, promised to step up collaboration with the state Ministry of Health and the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria towards tackling the menace of illegal drug sales and abuse.

He explained that he will immediately set up a task force against counterfeit and adulterated drugs, noting that it will have the mandate to check the activities of fake patent medicine dealers in Lafia, fight against counterfeit and fake unregistered drugs.

“My first target is to redeem the damaged image of the association, and to sanitize this business of saving lives,” he said. “The Nasarawa State Ministry of Health has given us the mandate to flush out unregistered members and quacks.”

“The business of patent medicine dealers is not an all comers affairs, so the task force team will visit members’ shops to know those that are violating or selling counterfeit and fake drugs, and hand over them to the appropriate authorities for action.” he said

The new chairman urged members to desist from illicit drugs like codeine, adding that the task force has the right to confiscate such with the backing of the state Ministry of Health and the Pharmaceutical Council.