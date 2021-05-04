The Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), on Tuesday, donated items to inmates of Kaduna Medium Security Custodial Centre.

The Chairperson NAOWA, 1 Division Chapter, Mr Maimunat Ali-Keffi, presented the items on behalf of the association.

Newsmen report that the items donated include toothpaste, toothbrush, toiletries, boxers for men, slippers, inner wears for female inmates and sanitary pads.

“It has always been my desire to visit the inmates and encourage them.

“Whenever the inmates are taken outside the centre for an outside task, I always have soft spot and pity for them and it has always been my wish to reach out to them in one way or the other.

“So, when I got into this position as the Chairperson NAOWA, 1 Division Chapter by the grace of God Almighty, I made my list of places of where I am going to visit.

“Correctional centre was listed as the second place to be visited, and many people where like, why that centre; they won’t understand, but in my heart I feel fulfilled.

“My humanitarian service birth out of the heart I have for humanity.

“My position as NAOWA chairperson, 1 Division Chapter gave me the right platform and grounds to do that which my heart yearns for, which is to reach out, encourage and support the needy, widows and the downtrodden in our society.”

Ali-Keffi advised the inmates and the youths to avoud anything that will lead to their incarceration.





“Stay away from bad association that could lead you to crime or implicate you wrongly.

“Be law abiding citizens, shun cultism and other social vices that could lead you to prison.

“As a mother, she does not wish to have any child or the child of a fellow woman at the centre.

“You should always engage in meaningful activities that will be of benefit to yourselves, immediate families and country at large.”

The chairperson reminded the inmates to learn good lessons from their incarceration, so as to be better citizens.

“I therefore wish to encourage you to be of good behavior and be full of courage even as we anticipate you joining the larger society soon.”

She described life as a journey along different roads of which everyone will play a part.

“All of us are part of that efforts, all of us are invited to encourage, help and enable your rehabilitation.

“A rehabilitation which everyone seeks and desires, the inmates and their families, correctional authorities, social and educational programs.

“A rehabilitation which benefits and elevates the morale of the entire community,” she said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the centre, Deputy Comptroller, Nigeria Correctional Services, Kaduna State Command, Mr Salihu Abdulallahi appreciated the donation.

Abdulallahi noted that the Correctional service requires such support from NGOs and individuals to meet the needs of inmates in the custodial centres.