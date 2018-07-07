Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) on Saturday distributed food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

The President of association, Mrs Umma-Kulsum Buratai, inaugurated the distribution at Tungushe and Mandurari communities in Konduga.

Konduga is one of the community where 10 persons were killed and many others injured in suicide bomb attacks coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents in the past three weeks.

Buratai said that the gesture was to sympathise with the victims and assuage their sufferings.

She said “we grieve with you over what happened here, we know your condition and remember you.

“We came here to show our love and sympathy over your plight, we pray for peace and stability in the region.

“I also call for prayers for the repose of the souls of the death and God’s protection for soldiers in the frontline.”

Buratai called on the displaced persons to make good use of the items given to them to improve their living condition.

Some of the items distributed included rice, nutrition supplement, dresses for adults and children, mattresses, pillows and insecticide treated nets.

According to her, the exercise is part of activities to mark the 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

The NAOWA boss had on Thursday inaugurated a primary school and a cooperative society office complex at the 7 Division Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.