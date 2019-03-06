



The National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to bring to an end the illegal seizure of goods and over time cargo charges by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

At a media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, Ken Ukaoha, president of NANTS, lamented that the members of the his association, who transact genuine businesses, have suffered terribly in the hands of personnel of NCS, adding that this ugly phenomenon had negatively impacted on business activities in the country as well as hampered economic growth.

He noted that apart from the illegal and incessant confiscation of goods of traders, there was urgent need for President Buhari to address the menace of multiple taxations, which he described as a “disincentive to economic growth.”

While congratulating the president on his re-election in the just concluded 2019 presidential poll, Ukaoha tasked him to provide a credible and predictable trade policy for the country’s economic growth.

As part of agenda setting for his second tenure, he asked Buhari to address the incessant market fire disasters across the country, adding that the source of livelihoods of traders have often destroyed as a result of inferno that have engulfed the markets.

According to him, in the last one week, there have been fire incidences in Niger and Sokoto states, urging the government to give priority attention to the protection of local or domestic investments.

He further tasked Buhari led administration to include the members of the Association on the Boards of Agencies and Departments under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) as well as Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD).

According to him, “We wish to remind Mr. President that it amounts to obvious injustice that out of 17 Agencies and parastatals under the FMITI and 45 Agencies under the supervision of FMARD, no trader sits on the Board of any.

“NANTS therefore appeals that her members should be included in all statutory Boards of Agencies related to their activities, including the Nigeria Customs Service where import duties paid by traders have kept the country’s economy on its feet.”