The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Oyo State axis, has urged the management of Federal College of Forestry, Ibadan, to shelve its plan to proscribe the Students’ Union Government in the institution.

NANS chairman, Olujuwon Asubiojo, made this appeal in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

He alleged that the management of the institution is planning to proscribe the union for demanding that the management accredits courses before the commencement of 2nd Semester examination on Monday 29th April, 2019.

Asubiojo said, “The Students Union Government has written series of letters to the management to remind them of the need for accreditation before examination, these reasons include the well known fact that without accreditation of courses, HND students will not be mobilised for service and ND students will not be eligible to further their educational pursuit by Direct Entry.

“NANS Oyo State wishes to remind the general public and concerned stakeholders that it is the same accreditation issue that led to the inability of students of Ibarapa Polytechnic who graduated in 2017 to proceed for the mandatory National Youth Service, hence, the lock down of the institution on Wednesday April 24th, 2019.

“NANS, Oyo State therefore joins the call for accreditation before examination and seriously warns the management against proscribing the union as they will have the thousands of Nigerian Students in Oyo State to contend with if they do.”