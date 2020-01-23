<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, South-West, Zone D, has warned against putting political garb on the security outfit set up by state governors in the region, Operation Amotekun, saying it is not a political tool, but something necessary for the protection of lives and property in the region.

This is also as the body condemned the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation for labeling the outfit an illegal body.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Kappo Samuel Olawale, in Lagos.

“We received the news of the declaration of the Western Nigeria security outfit ‘Operation Amotekun’ illegal by the Attorney General of the Federation with the position that security of lives and properties is the exclusive duty of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“As concerned stakeholders, We find the declaration unwise and laughable because the said security put in place by the Federal Government has not been very effective and our territory is still porous to criminals.

“We ask the Federal Government where they were and their security agencies when the daughter of our Afenifere leader, Pa. Fasoranti, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, was killed by gunmen on the highway when a lecturer at Obafemi Awolowo University was also kidnapped. These incidents have shown the inability of the security agencies to alone protect our regions.





The security of lives and property is a major concern for any serious government, the declaration of a security network meant to complement the existing security measures and further safeguard our region through their background knowledge and understanding of the region illegal shows the Federal Government and most especially the AGF is not a serious government.

“Furthermore, we are aware of the Civilian Joint Taskforce Movement in Maiduguri geared at clearing out Boko Haram fighters from the community. This security network is even licensed to carry ammunition by the Federal Government,” he said.

Olawale said he and his team visited a number of higher institutions such as Olabisi Onabanjo University, the Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade among others and called on the government not to derelict in its duties to the schools.

He observed that some impostors were going about claiming to represent NANS and also claiming to be working in the interest of students and the association in the zone, and warned the government and the public from relating with them on behalf of NANS.

“They are deceivers and are not known to our association. They are best described as political scavengers who are out to rob and steal what is not theirs. We are authentic leaders of NANS in the region and students know who their leaders are,” he stated.