The Vice President of National Association Nigerian Students, Chidi Ilogebe, has been arrested.
He was arrested in Enugu around 11:00 p.m. on Monday
Ilogebe confirmed his arrest to newsmen. He said he was arrested at a hotel in Enugu.
In a text message to newsmen, he said, “I was called by someone who said he wanted to see me yesterday (Monday). Because I was very busy I couldn’t meet up with him till around after 11:00 p.m. On meeting him in De Angelo Hotel, I was surrounded by some men from the IGP tactical squad.
“They said they came to arrest me following a petition. I read the petition and it was from the lawyer of Madonna University.
“I followed them and currently (Tuesday morning), we are on our way to Abuja. I will keep you posted.”
The NANS VP had planned to occupy Madonna University in protest over the arrest and detention of six students of the university and a lecturer about six months.
The students allegedly posted an opinion on Facebook considered by the university to be injurious.