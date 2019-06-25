<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vice President of National Association Nigerian Students, Chidi Ilogebe, has been arrested.

He was arrested in Enugu around 11:00 p.m. on Monday

Ilogebe confirmed his arrest to newsmen. He said he was arrested at a hotel in Enugu.

In a text message to newsmen, he said, “I was called by someone who said he wanted to see me yesterday (Monday). Because I was very busy I couldn’t meet up with him till around after 11:00 p.m. On meeting him in De Angelo Hotel, I was surrounded by some men from the IGP tactical squad.

“They said they came to arrest me following a petition. I read the petition and it was from the lawyer of Madonna University.

“I followed them and currently (Tuesday morning), we are on our way to Abuja. I will keep you posted.”

The NANS VP had planned to occupy Madonna University in protest over the arrest and detention of six students of the university and a lecturer about six months.

The students allegedly posted an opinion on Facebook considered by the university to be injurious.