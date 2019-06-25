The Vice President of National Association Nigerian Students, Chidi Ilogebe, has been arrested.

The Vice President of National Association Nigerian Students, Chidi Ilogebe, has been arrested.

He was arrested in Enugu around 11:00 p.m. on Monday

Ilogebe confirmed his arrest to newsmen. He said he was arrested at a hotel in Enugu.

In a text message to newsmen, he said, “I was called by someone who said he wanted to see me yesterday (Monday). Because I was very busy I couldn’t meet up with him till around after 11:00 p.m. On meeting him in De Angelo Hotel, I was surrounded by some men from the IGP tactical squad.

“They said they came to arrest me following a petition. I read the petition and it was from the lawyer of Madonna University.

“I followed them and currently (Tuesday morning), we are on our way to Abuja. I will keep you posted.”

The NANS VP had planned to occupy Madonna University in protest over the arrest and detention of six students of the university and a lecturer about six months.

The students allegedly posted an opinion on Facebook considered by the university to be injurious.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories