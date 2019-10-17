<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Association of Nigerian Students has threatened the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, to stay away from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, where he is billed to address a convocation lecture on Thursday.

The students’ body also called on the management of the University to immediately look for a replacement for Fayemi.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital by the National Public Relations Officer of the association, Azeez Adeyemi, NANS said it would not allow Fayemi to enter any campus within the country.

The association said the ban on Fayemi was as a result of attack on the students of Federal University, Oye Ekiti, allegedly by security operatives attached to his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi.

The statement further said the National President of the Association, Danielson Bamidele, would personally lead a protest and prevent Fayemi from entering the school should the governor ignore the warning.

One of the slain students, Joseph Okonofua, according to the statement, hailed from Edo State where Governor Fayemi is billed to address the lecture.

The statement read, “Till date, the Ekiti State first family and the Nigeria Police Force had done everything humanly possible to cover up the sad incident.

“It is a strong warning that this leadership will not compromise until justice is done on the #FuoyeKilling.

“NANS will not sit idly watching those who sacrificed the blood of Nigerian students for transient power sustainability to further insult the sensibilities of our colleagues.

“That Governor Kayode Fayemi is known for arrogance of power and mindless bloodletting is enough for him and his family to stay away from our campuses.

“The Ekiti State governor would do well not to dare the resolve of Nigerian students by coming to AAU, Ekpoma. President of NANS, Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan, will be on ground with students within and outside Edo State fully mobilised to stop the sacrilege Fayemi is about to perform.

“The president of NANS calls on the management and Senate of AAU, Ekpoma, should find, immediately, a suitable replacement for Governor Kayode Fayemi as NANS would resist his entrance and stop him from killing more students.

“The leadership of NANS hereby directs immediate mobilisation for the stoppage of Governor John Kayode Fayemi whose wife superintended over the killing of Joseph Okonofua and Kehinde Dada.”