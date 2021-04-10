



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) zone ‘A’, has called on the Federal and Kaduna State Governments to intensify efforts towards the rescue of the remaining students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Igabi local government area of the state.

The apex students body made the call during her annual zonal convention held at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Gusau in Zamfara State.

NANS Zone ‘A’ comprises of students from ten States namely Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Gombe and Bauchi.

A communique jointly signed by the communique drafting committee including Comrade Salahudeen Lukman and Baba Waziri, chairman and secretary respectively, convention chairman, Ibrahim Yerima, and convention clerk, Muhammed Saba, called on both the federal and Kaduna State governments to fasttrack the release of the remaining 29 students.

It would be recalled that the 39 of the students were abducted in March and 10 of them have so far been released in two batches of five persons.

On the issue of security, “NANS condemn the continuous attacks on schools by bandits and kidnappers including the abduction of innocent Nigerian students, hence, approved conceptualisation of ” Safe Campus Initiative” to compliment security network on campus to be headed by Comr Salahudeen A Lukman.

According to the communique, the annual zonal convention became imperative following the expiration of term of office of the outgoing zonal leadership under Comrade Zakari Hashim of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, Bauchi State.

The communique reads in part: “the assessment of the delegates/senators present represents 73% of the total expected delegates/Senator thereby affirm 2/3 majority constitutional required to form quorum hence the business of the day commenced.

“Election into office of convention Chairman was conducted after the nomination of Comrade Ibrahim Yerima of Kano Axis and Comrade Ola Kolawole of Zamfara Axis, Comrade Ibrahim Yerima emerged with 49 votes to beat Comrade Ola who scored 8 votes.





“Election into office of coordinator was conducted for the two nominees, Comrade Muhammed Adamu Kachinga of Kebbi State University of Science And Technology, Aleiro and Comrade Umar Faruk Gazali of Kaduna State University. Comrade Adamu Kachinga scored 37 votes to beat Comrade Gazali who scored 18 votes.

“Election into the office of zonal secretary was conducted for the two nominees; Comrade Idris Isah H Sanata of Ibrahim Babangida University Lapai, Niger State, and Comrade Abdulsalam Ibrahim A Bako of Federal College of Education kano. Comrade Sanata emerged with 38 votes to beat comrade Bako with 15 votes while four votes were voided.

“The following are the newly elected officials, Muhammed Adamu Kachinga, Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero, Kebbi state is the Coordinator, Comr. Umar Faruk Gasali, Kaduna State University Kaduna is the Deputy Coordinator while Idris Isah Sanata, Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State, is the Secretary-General.

“Others are Abubakar A Baba, Umar Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto, Assistant Secretary-General, Falalu Aliyu Dan Rimi, Federal University Dutse, Jigawa state, is the Financial Secretary, Ahmed Abubakar, ABU Zaria, Kaduna State, Treasurer, Bello Hassan, FCE Bichi, Kano State, Sports Director, Adamu shamsiya, Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State, Director of Gender, Bashir Lawal M, Abdul GUSAU Polytechnic Talata mafia, Zamfara state, Director of Special Duties and Abdulsalam Ibrahim a Bako, Federal college of Education kano as Director of Contact and Mobilisation.

“The Forum in a unanimous decision through voice vote elected Comrade Bello Khalifa as the new chairman of Zone ‘A’ stakeholders forum and Comrade Nasir Sokoto as secretary,” it said.

The communique, however, commended the outgoing zonal leadership under the coordination of Comrade Zakari Hashim for their zeal and determination to protect the unity of the zone despite all odds.