The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) will soon storm the National Assembly to press for more funding for the Nigeria Police Force, an official of the students body says.

Comrade Chidi Ilodebe, NANS Vice-President (National Affairs), disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in reaction to recent police efforts.

He said NANS action would further be in appreciation of police intervention in the country’s security situation and their demonstration of professionalism in tackling conflicts in the country.

“With the last Senate (the Eighth Assembly) passing the Nigeria Police Reform Bill and with the commitment and patriotism demonstrated so far by the Police management team led by Inspector-General Abubakar Adamu, Nigerians are confident that there is a ray of hope.

“They believe that with more funding, motivation and training of our police menand women in line with best global practices, we will be proud to have a Police Force we will be proud of and call our own,” Ilodebe said.

He added that NANS was of the view that any lover of the Nigerian project must join Nigerian students’ call for a better Nigerian police, that is well funded and motivated.

“As much as government is initiating policies to attract foreign investment to Nigeria, we must also secure our country first.”

The NANS official then appealed to the National Assembly leadership to support the initiative as “all hands must be on deck towards a better reformed, trained and motivated Nigeria Police Force”.

He also called on all state, zonal and national executive members to start mobilising other members for this Nigeria Police Support Rally at the National Assembly.

“Doing so will help Nigerians to see Nigerian students demostrating patriotism as usual, because police men and women are our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters and in-laws.

“So, it is something NANS is doing for our selves and a better Nigeria,” Ilodebe said.