The umbrella body of students in the country, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has split, with the splinter group returning to the defunct National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS).

NUNS, which was proscribed by the military government of General Olusegun Obasanjo in April 1978, was resuscitated after the election of its national executives at Kaduna Polytechnic at the weekend.

The executives of the revived NUNS are led by Comrade Salaudeen Lukman, a student of Geology and Mineral Science from Kwara State University, Malete, Ilorin.

Others are; Faruk Isah, Vice President National Affairs from Ladoke Akinola University, Ogbomosho, Abdulazeez Musa Alhassan, Vice President External Affairs, Abdulazeez Musa Alhassan from Bayero University Kano, Okonkwo Collins, Vice President Special Duties Uni Uli, Anambra State and Odugbemi Olohunfemi Ojotina, Public Relations Officer Kogi State University, among other.

Addressing journalists shortly after their emergency meeting, President of the Second Republic NUNS, Comrade Lukman said, “NUNS is a child of necessity to salvage a recurring problem of loss of ideology, political hijack, display of hooliganism/thuggery and mass domination of non-students in the existing apex students’ body, hence we shall not deviate from the core values and principle of operation in constructive alutarism with diplomacy”.