The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has appealed to the Federal Government to release three federal roads to the Lagos and Ogun States government for repair.

The Association, in a statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Adeyemi Azeez, appealed that Ikorodu/Sagamu, Epe/Ijebu-Ode and Lagos/Abeokuta be released for repair and possible tolling.

According to NANS, the appeal became imperative since the two states have shown willingness to jointly repair the roads which have become a death trap.

NANS said it will not oppose the tolling of the roads if the repair will end the sufferings of students and other commuters plying the road, adding that no fewer than 12 students have wasted their lives on the Trunk A road in the last three years.

It said, “In our bid to make life easy for both our students, travellers and the entire Ogun and Lagos states residents, our association has found it important to appeal to the federal government to give in to the willingness of the government of both Ogun and Lagos states to reconstruct the Ikorodu-Sagamu, Epe-Ijebu-Ode and Lagos-Abeokuta expressway roads and considerably toll these roads.

“The above-named roads are currently in sorry states and won’t be libellous to call them death traps.

“Considering the hardship which citizens plying that roads are subjected to, we think the federal government must release these roads to the states that are willing to repair them.

“It will be shocking to know that we have lost more than 12 students through these TRUNK-A roads to crashes for various causes in the last three years.”