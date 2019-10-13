<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mr Sunday Asefon, an aspirant for the position of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) president, has opened an online register for students who had been sexually assaulted by lecturers.

Asefon, who is a student of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, promised to publish the online register if he became the president of NANS.

The link was contained in a statement issued by Asefon’s Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Mr Pelumi Fasogbon, and made available to newsmen on Saturday, in Ado-Ekiti.

Asefon, according to the statement, described the introduction of what he called “Name and Shame” as a veritable weapon of exposing any lecturer whose name was repeatedly mentioned by students of same university.

Asefon urged all sexually-victimised students to sign the petition, which would be presented to FIDA, ICPC, NUC, ASUU as well as the governing councils of the affected tertiary institutions.

According to the aspirant, prosecution of erring lecturers may follow, depending on the weight of documentary evidence against them.

“As NANS president, my leadership shall restore academic discipline back to campuses and never again shall students be threatened by the academics and non-academics in the course of their academic pursuit.

“The public register is available online and we shall expose anyone whose name appears more than once. The era of sexual impunity is over,” Asefon said