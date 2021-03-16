



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the government to secure the release of the 39 students abducted from the College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna.

Addressing parents of the kidnapped students at the school, NANS president, Comrade Sunday Asefon, said, “Government, we have given 72 hours ultimatum and that ultimatum must not fail. If they go against it, they will see the other side of Nigerian students. We are here for peace, but we mean business.”

Asefon, who visited the school alongside his EXCO, said the rights of Nigerians to education must not be compromised by the failure to protect students.





However, speaking to the delegation, the provost of the college, Dr Usman Mohammed Bello, assured that he has been holding a series of meetings to ensure the safe return of the students immediately.

“I want to assure you that the government, security agencies and the management of the college are taking all the necessary steps to bring them back,” he said.

He however appealed to the students for calm saying, “Our aim is to get our brothers and sisters out safely, so any action that will cause a problem, you should avoid it totally.”