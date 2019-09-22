<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, on Sunday in Katsina commended Governor Aminu Bello Masari, for his courageous steps in taking the war against banditry and insecurity in the state to the strongholds of the bandits and dialoguing with them in other to extract peace and other concessions from them

The President of the Association, Mr. Danielson Akpan, who addressed a press conference at the NUJ secretariat in Katsina, told newsmen that they have been in the state for 4 days to inspect projects executed by the present administration in the state and from what they have seen during the tour of the three senatorial districts in the state, the state is peaceful and secured

He said’’ I want to state quite frankly, we have visited the three senatorial districts in the state, we didn’t notice pandemonium, and from what we have seen during this visit, there is peace now in the state and considering the way he has reached out to the bandits, peace has returned to Katsina state’’

The NANS leader further state in his interim report that the association also inspected projects covering the Education, health, youth empowerment, Roads and Rural Infrastructure and security and that their interim reports so far indicated that the governor has lived up to the expectations of the people

He further disclosed that the state government has delivered frontally, the expectations of the people from the little resources available to it.

He said ’’NANS is pleased with the focus of the state Government on addressing underdevelopment, provision of needed critical infrastructure such as good roads, classroom furniture, interfacing with bandits through dialogue and several interventions in other areas’’

The Association had prior to the press briefing visited the Secretary to the State Government Dr Mustapha Inuwa, who while welcoming them on behalf of governor Masari urged them to be objective in their reports of what they have seen during their visit, and to partner the state government in the delivery of their political promises made to the people during electioneering

He said ’’This Government is very passionate about youth’s employment, empowering them with skills and training and supporting them financially to promote self-reliance’’