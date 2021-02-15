



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed concern about legal actions instituted against the federal government for extending the tenure of the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu.

Mr Asefon Dayo, the president of the association, expressed the members’ concern over the matter at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

Newsmen reports that the federal government on Feb. 4, extended the tenure of Adamu by three months “to allow for the proper selection process’’ of his successor.

“We detest the legal actions instituted by lawyers to truncate a smooth selection process without considering the inherent benefits to the nation,” he said.





The students’ body, however, commended the government for extending the I-G’s tenure, saying that it would guarantee good time to search for a capable successor.

“The NANS leadership throws its weight behind the presidency for the extension of the tenure of the performing I-G to give room for proper selection process.

“The idea is to get a capable replacement that will continue the process of total reform of the Nigeria Police to maximally protect the citizenry in line with global standards,’’ he noted.

Dayo called on Nigerians to appreciate the efforts of the government in building a better Nigeria by standing against any form of distraction.