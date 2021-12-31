NANS demands repatriation of Sunday Igboho to Nigeria

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has demanded the repatriation to Nigeria from the Benin Republic of the Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho who fled Nigeria to evade arrest by the DSS was apprehended by the Beninoise authorities for entering the country illegally.

Igboho is now undergoing trial by the Beninoise authorities.

NAN in the SouthWest has called for his repatriation, saying “his stay in the Benin Republic is no longer justifiable”.

The SouthWest Zone D Coordinator of NANS, Adegboye Olatunji in a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday accused the Federal government of abandoning Igboho to suffer in the hands of the government of Benin Republic.

“The actions, inactions and body language of the Federal Government suggest their culpability or at least their approval concerning the treatment being meted to the self-styled activist.

“It remains within the responsibility of the Federal Government to protect the interest and rights of her citizens within and outside the borders of the country.

“The activities of the Federal Government however communicate nonchalance and unwillingness that suggests that the Benin Republic is only acting a script that was scripted by Nigeria’s government.

“We want to affirm that the continued detention of Sunday Adeyemo is no longer justifiable neither is it rational.

“Therefore, the government should explore every diplomatic option in ensuring his repatriation. As the international community keep observing the ineptness of the Nigeria Liason Office which have been largely inactive over this issue, we’re beginning to suspect that their lackadaisical stance is as directed.

“We must warn the government of Benin Republic that Nigerians are now disenchanted by their manner of handling this case.

“We advise them to avoid being used as a tool for settling political grievances and to immediately begin and complete the extradition process of Sunday Igboho within a reasonable time frame or we will be forced to make Nigeria unlivable for Beninoise in Nigeria,” Adegboye said.