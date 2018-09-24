The National Association of Nigerian Stdents, NANS, has condemned in totality, the killing of final year students of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, demanding justice.

Recall that on Tuesday, a final year medical student of AAU, simply identified as Dr Einstein, alongside nine others were allegedly killed by cultists.

NANS president, Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan expressed shock over the news, describing the killing as “monstrous and extremely shocking”.

“I received the news of the killing of promising final year students of the Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, with grief and utter shock. The killing of these students cannot be justified under any guise. Indeed, NANS is heart-broken and extremely devastated by this act of wickedness which can only be associated with the devil,” he said.

In a statement yesterday by the media office of the association, the outgoing publicity relations officer of NANS, Comrade Idowu Odebunmi called on security agencies and government to beef up security on campuses.