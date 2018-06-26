The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Tuesday, condemned the latest attack in Plateau State by suspected herdsmen which left more 80 people dead.

Three council areas in the Plateau State were attacked leaving scores killed, several others injured and property and homes razed by the attackers last Sunday.

In a statement issued, in Enugu, the association condoled with the affected families, government and people of Plateau and urged the Federal Government to urgently address the issue of killings in the country.

National Public Relations Officer of the association, Mr. Bestman Okereafor, made the condemnation in a statement, in Enugu.

“With great sadness, the leadership of NANS joins the world and fellow Nigerians in condemning the gruesome murder in some states of the federation, especially the most recent killings in Plateau by suspected herdsmen.

The associated, however, noted with concern that such killing had continued in spite of its repeated appeals to the problem.

“NANS is appealing to Mr President to stand by his promise of protecting Human Rights and fighting human rights abuses,” Okoroafaor said.

According to him, NANS is not unaware of President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim that desperate politicians are responsible for the killings.

The association, therefore, called on politicians to shun politics of bloodshed, adding that ‘’we remain one big and happy family in Nigeria.’’