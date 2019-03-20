



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended Dr Adeola Odedina, the Rector, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta for the administrative and physical development in the school.

Adeyemi Azeez, National Public Relations Officer of NANS, gave the commendation in a statement to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the rector had brought in his vast wealth of experience in the education sector to change, reposition and restore the lost glory of the institution.

Azeez said NANS could say so after series of visits to the institution, to ascertain the level of development.

“The national leadership of NANS in its bid to restore decency, dignity and decorum to all higher institutions of learning in Nigeria, resolved to embark on a random visits to institutions across the states of the federation.

“NANS had on March 19 visited the premises of the Moshood Abiola polythectnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta, to access the state of the institution in terms of physical and administrative development.

“NANS sees beyond sentiments, that the generality of the MAPOLY community (student and staff) are well pleased with the administration of Dr Adeola Odedina.

“This is after thorough assessments and engagements with students of MAPOLY and some members of staff.

“NANS also commends the student’s union government of MAPOLY for deeming it fit to name a well structured and completed bus shed after the rector,scheduled for inauguration on March 20.”

Azeez, therefore, called on the rector to ensure a level free playing ground, devoid of any intimidation or manipulations during the electronic voting process of students’ union election of the institution scheduled for March 21.

He, however, promised the readiness of the association of a well observed and monitored process of the students Union Government (SUG) election.