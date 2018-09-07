The National Association of Nigerian Students has banned the conferment of awards on individuals and organizations by all student union bodies in the country.

The NANS President, Bamidele Danielson, who announced this during the inauguration of the new executive of the association in Abuja on Thursday, explained that such award conferments on organisations, groups and individuals had become a source of distraction for students.

He said there was a need for the apex student body to reform all student unions towards improving the education system and welfare of members.

The NANS President also assured that he would live up to the expectations of students by keeping his campaign promises including stopping the oppression and intimidation of students by school management and the government, as well as attracting local and international training for members.

He urged the Federal Government to seek more bilateral academic agreements with foreign universities.

A former NANS President Yinka Dada urged government at all levels to dedicate the 26 percent of their budgets to the education sector as recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

He also advised Nigerians to be actively involved in the fight against corruption and tasked the NANS executive to hold the school management and the government accountable.