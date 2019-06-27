<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended what it described as the laudable achievements recorded at the National Examinations Council, and therefore wants President Mohammadu Buhari to urgently confirm the appointment of the acting registrar of the council, Alhaji Abubakar Gana to engender continuity in the system.

President of NANS, Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan, made the call when the association presented an Award of Excellence to the acting registrar of NECO.

Akpan, who was represented by NANS Senate president, Abubakar Gambo, said the award bestowed on the acting registrar was as a result of his prudence in managing resources.

He said the former education minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu, set the platform for the achievements attributed to the examination body.

“Malam Adamu has set standards of transparency, accountability and has zero tolerance for corruption and ineptitude in the educational sector. We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to employ dexterous, candid, patriotic and committed hands to further entrench transparency and development in this emerging dispensation,” he said.

He further appealed to President Buhari to confirm Abubakar Gana as the substantive registrar of the council, saying the acting registrar had been able to prudently manage the resources of NECO resulting in the elimination of wastage and stealing.