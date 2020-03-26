<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to Nigerian students not to take the closure of schools by both the Federal and state governments as an opportunity for social gathering or visiting each other.

The South-West Coordinator of NANS, Olawale Kappo, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

Kappo said that during this period, students should try to achieve their personal goals and observe personal hygiene every time.

“As a responsive and purpose-driven students’ body, we are fully aware that substantial numbers of students are living off campus which means closure of schools may not reduce interactions among students.

“Taking into cognisance that some students will consider this time an ideal opportunity to throw personal parties in their respective hostels while inevitably inviting friends over, we humbly recommend that students should return home to assist their parents.





“And for those who, due to some circumstances, cannot go home should stay where they area and enroll for free online courses all through the compulsorily imposed break,” he said.

Kappo said that all students should comply with the directives of the Federal and state governments as well as that of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and various Ministries of Health.

“Efforts of all these individuals and institutions will amount to nothing if we do not comply as considered appropriate to all measures put in place by the governments and their teams.

“It is not a battle to be fought by health professionals and governments alone because it is a battle that can only be won by the collective efforts of everyone, including the Nigerian students.

“Students control the largest platforms to pass information than any other social groups.

“This means students should engage only in passing relevant and correct information to avoid the spread of fake news that can cause panic among the people,” he said.