



The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives on Thursday called on the three tiers of government to recruit more nurses and midwives to reduce maternal and child mortality rate.

AbdulRafiu Adeniji, the National President of NANNM, making the call at a news conference in Lagos said it would also guarantee avoidance of needless death of our citizens.

Adeniji said that recruitment of more professional nurses would promote adequate staffing and improve quality healthcare service delivery.

He said: “Employment of frontline healthcare workers is unavoidable as a nation, because it will reduce maternal and child mortality rate and avoidance of needless death of our citizens.

“Government need to procure all necessary hospital equipment that is of current standard to reduce the rate of medical tourism.

“The leadership of the association wish to commend Federal Government for all the measures put in place to reduce maternal mortality in the country.

“However, the association has a lot of reservation for task shifting and sharing policy as it is leaving tasks related to lives of mothers and children in Nigeria.

“We call for holistic review of this policy document so as not to further compromise the health of mothers and infants in the country.”

Adeniji urged governments to ensure adequate protection and security at all health facilities throughout the country.

He said: “We seriously frown at the abduction and killing of a midwife, who was brutally murdered in line of duty in Borno by her abductors.

“This is totally unacceptable to all nurses and midwives in Nigeria; government needs to ensure prompt release of other health workers that are still being held hostage by abductors.

“It is expedient that the three tiers of government uses their position to ensure unity, peace and harmony in the country.”

Adeniji, however, assured Nigerians of the readiness of nurses and midwives throughout the federation to render quality healthcare services.