The joint unions of NUJ, RATTAWU and AUPCTRE, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) chapter, on Friday suspended its three-day warning strike.

The suspension was announced by Yetunde Bada, NUJ chairperson, and Suleiman Haruna, the AUPCTRE chairman after a meeting with officials of the Federal Ministry of Labour and NAN management.

According to Bada, the suspension followed an agreement reached among all parties.

The strike which began on Thursday, was to end on Monday July 30.

The agreement was signed by the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga, Haruna, Bada, Waheed Sikiru, AUPCTRE Secretary FCT council, and Mrs Cynthia Aprezi, a representative from the Ministry of Labour.

The agreement includes a follow-up by the management and unions to ensure speedy approval of a new “Condition of Service’’ pending before the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The management also promised to organise more trainings for members of staff, as well as pay the balance of repatriation allowances among others.

All parties also agreed that no member of staff that participated in the industrial action would be victimised.

The AUPCTRE secretary, FCT council, Sikiru while addressing members of staff, said that though the agency was suffering from inadequate funding, staff should try to understand the financial situation of the agency.

He also urged the staff to monitor the agreement reached with the management and leaders of the unions.

Sikiru also urged any member of staff victimised for participation in the industrial action to report to the unions.

Also speaking, Haruna urged all staff to report to their duty post on Monday July 30, without fear of intimidation.