Former Vice President Namadi Sambo was yesterday unanimously elected chairman board of trustees of Baze University, Abuja alongside four other new members inaugurated by the board.

The new members who are to serve a period of five years are former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, former Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Joy Ogwu, Dr. Charles Aderemi Akintoye and publisher Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting, Sambo said when he was contacted on the issue, he did not hesitate because he is always ready to participate in issues of education.

He said he will do whatever he can do towards addressing the challenges of education in Nigeria.

“We will put all efforts and our experience to the development of the university and prayed that God bless the decision we will make at the end of the meeting.”

Reacting to Nigerians going to school abroad, he said investment in education requires a lot of resources both financial and human, and that continuous enabling environment is being provided to encourage private institutions to invest in education.

In his remark, the Founder of the varsity, Sen Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmad said the board of trustees is individuals whom the society is satisfied with, having earned a high reputation.