NALDA to engage 400 youths in wheat farming in Gombe

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) on Tuesday said that it would engage 400 youths in the dry season wheat farming in Gombe State.

Executive Secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, stated this at the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the 2021 Dry Season Wheat Production at the wheat production site in Dogon Ruwa community in Kaltungo Local Government Area of the state.

Ikonne while speaking said the welfare of Nigerian youths occupies a prominent place in the scheme of things of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, adding that the beneficiaries would be engaged in wheat production.

Explaining how the youths would be engaged, Ikonne said, “This 100 hectares here will engage 200 youths, the other 100 hectares in Nafada will also engage additional 200 youths. So a total of 400 youths will be engaged in this season of wheat production in Gombe State.

“And NALDA will engage more youths among farmers if you provide more land.

‘Seeing you as an agric-friendly Governor, Your Excellency, NALDA is positioned to partner with you. We are willing and ready to go all out to engage your youths as directed by Mr President.”

The NALDA boss also disclosed plans to establish an Integrated Farm Estate, adding that the Authority would provide a market called ‘NALDA’s Market for Vegetables’ with the state of the art facility for farmers to prevent post-harvest losses of perishable vegetables.

On the rationale for flagging off the groundbreaking ceremony in Gombe, the NALDA boss explained that the State is naturally good for the cultivation of the crop, including processing and packaging.

He said: “We are here in Gombe State based on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has mandated NALDA to achieve food security, create job opportunities for our teeming youths through viable agricultural value chains.

“But today we are to do a groundbreaking ceremony of wheat production here in Gombe State. Nigeria, as a country, is in dire need of wheat production.

“Our import value is more than what we produce, and we are consuming more than what we produce, so that makes wheat production very lucrative and attractive for farmers.

“And now we will be encouraging farmers to go into wheat production in order to begin to earn a living income from it.

“And that will help us to reduce the volume we import and begin to consume what we produce as directed by Mr President.

“Our wheat consumption is more than 6 million metric tonnes annually, and we are producing like 1.1 per cent of what we consume. We will need more add more sites in terms of land provision.

“This community that has provided the land, they are the immediate beneficiaries as we provide them with the herbicides, pesticides, pumping machines, seeds, technical support, we will encourage our youths to be more productive, make money from wheat production.

“It is a lucrative business and the Federal Government is positioned to support the farmers in the area of wheat production.

“NALDA will be seeking more land donations from this community so that we will engage more youths.”

Ikonne thanked the Governor of Gombe State for his commitment towards achieving Mr President’s vision of achieving food security, engaging the youths and reducing unemployment in the country.

He further called on investors to key into the wheat value chain for more profit so as to reduce heavy dependence on the importation of the commodity.

Also speaking, the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, commended NALDA for the project, adding that the project is carried out is in line with the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Yahaya, “This groundbreaking ceremony is part of the commitment of both the Federal and State governments under President Muhammadu Buhari and my humble self as the State Governor towards boosting the agricultural sector and ensuring food security in the country.

“On this NALDA is following President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate in making agriculture attractive to the youths as well as making them embrace agriculture as a business.”