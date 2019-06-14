<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Embattled singer, Azeez Fashola, (Naira Marley), who has been remanded in prison custody for over a month, has finally regained freedom.

The 30-year-old singer perfected his bail conditions at exactly 4.20 p.m. at the Ikoyi High Court in Lagos on Friday.

The musician was received by his mom, manager, associates and teeming fans.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi granted Naira Marley bail for N2 million and two sureties on May 10.

Mr Oweibo had said that one of the sureties must be on Grade Level 10 in the federal or state employment.

He also said the other surety must have a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

The judge directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to verify the bail terms and adjourned the case until October 22, 23 and 24 for accelerated hearing.

But Naira Marley’s team had a hard time getting the sureties and meeting the bail conditions.

During his incarceration, the singer’s controversial song, ’Am I a Yahoo Boy’ garnered over three million views on YouTube.

Newsmen reported how Naira Marley was arrested by the EFCC, for alleged internet fraud.

He was charged with 11 counts of violating the Cyber Crimes Act of 2015.

The musician is popular among young Nigerians, but his music has been condemned by many for glorifying internet fraud.