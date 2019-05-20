<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Emmanuel Thompson, popularly known as Emex, on Monday advised artistes to check the lyrical content of their music in order not to mislead the youths.

Emex gave the advice in Lagos against the backdrop of the recent arrest of Azeez Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naira Marley had in his track ‘Am I a Yahoo Boy’ allegedly made some statements to promote cyber crime popularly known in Nigeria as Yahoo Yahoo.

Emex described artistes as role models to the youths who tend to imitate every word and action of their favourite music or entertainment personality.

“Personally, as a youth, I feel we stand as ambassadors in many ways, in the music, entertainment and fashion industry.

“I will speak generally to the minds of the young people that whatever it is that we are doing in our little corner, we should know that people are looking up to us; so, the content we put in our music, the kind of examples we lead outside, in our fashion and whatever we put outside, people are watching.

“This is just to make us understand that it is high time we began to take bold steps to make positive impact. I have a song out with Zlatan, I would say he is a cool dude but I would not know what transpired between them and the law,” he said.

The EFCC had on Friday slammed Naira Marley an 11-count charge.