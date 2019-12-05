<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has approved the appointment of Haruna Mohammed and Uzoma Igbonwa as the nonexecutive directors for Standard Alliance Insurance Plc.

Standard Alliance Insurance Plc is an insurance, risk management and investment services firm. According to the company, the directors are coming on board with enterprising mind-set and experience in driving entrepreneurship.

They are also experienced with diversified background from banking and international equity market. Mohammed is an economist and investor with an interest in financial services and agriculture with over 20 years’ experience in commercial and development banking, where he rose to the position of deputy general manager.

He is a member of the prestigious Institute of Directors of Nigeria and a Certified Independent Director. Igbonwa is an economist with over 28 years experience in Internal Control System, Foreign Exchange and Treasury management. He was the general manager of Mazola Vegetable oil and edible Products Inc. in the USA before returning to Nigeria to establish his own business.

He is the Chairman Board of directors of several companies. NAICOM also approved the appointment of Richard Ododo as the managing director and Odusi Niyi as the executive director of the company. Ododo is an Insurance Practitioner with over 30 years’ experience in the industry cutting across various functional areas specifically insurance brokerage, insurance underwriting and risk management.