The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), following the ‘Red Flood Alert’ issued by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NHISA) with respect to some states of the federation been flooded, has urged farmers to insure their projects to avoid loss.

In a statement issued by the corporation, the Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Folashade Joseph, emphasised the need for farmers to keep abreast of the impact of the heavy rains which is expected to peak between now and the month of October.

Joseph advised all farmers, especially those covered by the NAIC insurance to strictly adhere to best agricultural practices, as they have already been educated by the corporation during various farmers sensitisation programs on how to maintain sound house-keeping on their insured projects, thereby closing gaps of risk occurrence.

She reminded farmers that NAIC was specifically set up to indemnify them that insured their farms with the corporation while adding that, given the nationwide spread of NAIC branches which are located in the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), it is wise for every investor across the agricultural value chain to take a NAIC cover as the corporation ploughs farmers back to prosperity.