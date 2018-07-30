The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) recorded seven flights involving 3,210 Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia as at Friday for this year’s Hajj.

According to flight records made available to newsmen on Saturday in Madinah, NAHCON said the latest flights transported the second batch of 503 pilgrims from Kano and 227 FCT pilgrims to Madinah.

Unlike previously flights by MAX AIR Limited, the FCT pilgrims were flown into the holy land by FLY NAS airline.

Pilgrims from Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Kwara, who were already on the ground in Madina before the latest arrivals, have been moved to Makkah.

They had spent eight days in Madinah before moving to Makkah for the Hajj rites.