<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leadership of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Monday carried out its annual visitation to different tents housing states’ Pilgrims in Mina, Saudi Arabia.

The commission which grouped its officials into different teams also conveyed messages from President Muhammadu Buhari in which the pilgrims were urged to take advantage of their presence in the holy land to pray for the peace and security of Nigeria.

Leading one of the teams on behalf of the NAHCON chief executive, a member of the board, Yahaya Shuai, expressed satisfaction with the manner in which state officials have implemented the national action plan on the 2019 Hajj exercise.

The exercise which commenced from the Tent housing Kano contingent, according to the team leader is an annual ritual undertaken by NAHCON to assess the state of affairs of Pilgrims from day one to their coming to Mina, as well as seek opinions and suggestions with a view to taking actions toward remedying grey areas.

He noted that having a successful Hajj is a collective responsibility of every official, including Pilgrims themselves, disclosing that return flight would commence on August 17th, just as he urged all and sundry to stay the course of obedience to rules and instructions so that no one does anything that would jeopardise his/her safe return home or those of others.

Conveying President Buhari’s goodwill message to the pilgrims, the team leader said, “Nigeria has never faced security challenges as it is facing right now, and the president is urging you all to take advantage of your presence in the holy land to pray for the unity and peace of the geographical entity called Nigeria, as well as the health of the President and other leaders.”

Local government co-ordinators from Kano and other states’ tents visited spoke on behalf of their pilgrims, expressing satisfaction with the manner in which state officials have taken care of their needs including feeding, accommodation and medical concerns, saying that they have also in turn cooperated and acted in obedience to rules and instructions.

At the time the team terminated the visitation, Kano, Taraba, Yobe and Kaduna tents were engaged where the procedures were repeated.