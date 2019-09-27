<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has said that it has commenced a review of 2019 Hajj and Umrah activities with a view to improving its operations ahead of 2020 Hajj.

According to its Twitter handle on Friday, monitored by newsmen in Abuja, the commission called on Nigerians to register their complaints and suggestions on the services it rendered during 2019 Hajj.

“The commission welcomes suggestions and ideas from stakeholders and members of the public, on ways and means to improve Hajj and Umrah activities in Nigeria,” NAHCON tweeted.

NAHCON also requested pilgrims from the 36 states Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Boards and FCT to register their commendations, complaints on the 2019 exercise.

It also urged private air travel agencies that participated in the previous exercise or intended to participate in the 2020 Hajj to do so.

“You should register your comments or complaints against any company, persons and agencies that rendered services: Hajj and Umrah payment, registration, airlift, accommodation, transportation, luggage, feeding and tent services in Minna and Arafat.

“Services rendered, either in Nigeria or in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by States Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, travel agencies, airlines or any other service providers, that pilgrims felt aggrieved or shortchanged should be forwarded.

The commission, however, said such complaints should be accompanied with cogent evidence, so the commission can take appropriate action.