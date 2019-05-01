<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reacted to the release of Zainab Aliyu by Saudi Arabia.

It, however, warned travellers to remain vigilant over their luggage to avoid falling prey to unscrupulous drug couriers waiting to ferry their illicit consignments through unsuspecting persons.

“This warning is very necessary considering the fact that the peak of Ramadan Umrah is approaching,” the Head, Public Affairs of NAHCON, Mrs Fatima Usara, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja

Usara commended the unwavering drive by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards securing the pilgrim’s release from prison

“Equally, NAHCON hails all the efforts by our various missions in Saudi Arabia towards achieving the same objective.

“Also commendable is the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for honouring the investigations carried out to prove the victims innocence.

“Indeed, the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Adnan Bin Mahmoud Bostaji, and other diplomats played vital roles in the correspondence that led to the release of our fellow citizen from jail ” it added.