The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has presented a proposed expenditure of N1.07 billion for its 2020 fiscal year before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Mrs Fatima Usara, the head of Public affairs division of NAHCON disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement in Abuja which was obtained by newsmen.

Usara explained that the acting chairman of NAHCON, Mr Abdullahi Muhammad, said the commission’s budget performance of the outgoing year stood at 36.62 per cent as at September.

”Sub-total of approved budget for 2019 was N1,079,994,011.50 while the sub-total of budget released stood at N395,447,357.36. The latter figure as well represents actual expenditure.

”The allocation covers only personnel and overhead costs because all other operations of the Commission were independently sponsored through its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

”The IGR is expected to rise with its relocation to Hajj House, the Commission’s permanent headquarters, formerly Metro Plaza,” Muhammad said.

He said while the Commission occupies the main building, Annexes B and C would be put up for revenue generation to contribute a projected minimum of N70 million yearly.

Muhammad also made a case for the proposed Hajj Savings Scheme intended to be a multidimensional winning formula for pilgrims, NAHCON as well as the federal government.

”I am optimistic that few years after rolling of the scheme, NAHCON will not need government’s funding for even personnel and overhead costs but would rather place its staff on a salary scale that would distract them from the revenue that will accrue from the proposed investments,” he said.

In his response, the Chairman of the committee, Sen. Adamu Bulkachuwa, commended the Commission for moving into its acquired office.

Bulkachuwa expressed delight that a government agency is having a tenable vision for self-sustenance.

He commended the Commission for this feat being the first time since 1975 that any Hajj body in the country would run its foreign and local operations from its purse without funding from government.

”As a mark of reward and commendation to the wonderful job the Commission has accomplished since 2015, Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs promised to recommend additional 5 per cent allocation to what NAHCON has already proposed as personnel and overhead costs for 2020 fiscal year.

”The proposed 2020 figure is N1,074, 057,009.00.” Bulkachuwa said.