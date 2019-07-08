<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has launched a Communication portal to receive meaningful suggestions and complaints with the aim of assisting pilgrims to the 2019 Hajj.

The commission made the announcement on its twitter handle (@nigeriahajjcom) in Abuja on Monday .

It said NAHCON was giving pilgrims the opportunity to send their suggestions and complaints directly to the portal for immediate response.

The announcement reads, “2019 hajj complainants and suggestions portal launched, you can now lodge complains or suggestions via our newly launched portal for the 2019 hajj.

“Complaints can be made directly by pilgrims or their relatives, and such will be responded to before 24 hours” .

Newsmen report that the commission had on July 6, mobilised a 15-member national medical team to provide for the health needs of pilgrims to the 2019 hajj.

The team was led to Saudi Arabia by Dr Ibrahim Kana, who charged members to abide by ethics of the profession, respect the rights of pilgrims and provide them with efficient services.