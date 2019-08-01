<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reassured intending pilgrims and the public that conveying Nigerian pilgrims will be concluded before closure of Saudi Arabian airspace.

The commission also said no pilgrim will be left behind.

The assurance is coming on the heels of pressures from intending pilgrims who fear that they might not make the journey in fulfilment of the religious injunction.

This followed the deadline issued by Saudi authorities that the kingdom will shut its airspace on August 4.

But in a statement by its Head Media and Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, the commission said: “It is worthy to note that Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Ondo, Ekiti states have concluded conveying pilgrims to the holy land.

“…While Edo has 40 pilgrims left, Ogun has 141 left, Yobe has 145, Kano has 292 to go, Gombe with less than a flight; Katsina with 83 per cent completion; each of them has one flight remaining. This will have to be merged. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will hopefully hold its final flight on August 1.

“Therefore, though certain drawbacks were experienced some days back, the obstacles have been addressed and operations will continue unhindered until all intending pilgrims are moved to Saudi Arabia.

“The commission hopes to conclude movement of pilgrims by August 5.”